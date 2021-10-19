Bad news for South Carolina

Bad news for the South Carolina football team.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer announced Tuesday that quarterback Luke Doty is out for the season and will have surgery on his foot.

Doty, a sophomore, hurt his foot in fall camp and reinjured it during South Carolina’s win over Vanderbilt this past Saturday.

In five games this season, Doty has completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 975 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions.

With Doty done for the season, Beamer said that former graduate assistant coach Zeb Noland will be the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback moving forward.

Noland, 24, had played at Iowa State and North Dakota State before accepting an offer from Beamer to join South Carolina’s coaching staff.

Noland started in the Gamecocks’ first two games, wins over Eastern Illinois and East Carolina, and also played some in the games against Georgia and Vanderbilt. So far this season, he has completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 482 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

BREAKING: South Carolina QB Luke Doty is done for the season. He'll have surgery on the foot he hurt back in fall camp and reinjured this past weekend against Vandy. Shane Beamer says Zeb Noland is USC's starting QB moving forward. — Julia Morris (@JMorrisWYFF4) October 19, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks