Goodrich: 'We could be one of the elite defensive back units in the country'

As an experienced player who contributed to Clemson’s past success, senior cornerback Mario Goodrich spoke this week on securing wins that have come down to the final play.

“You just know you have to come out and play hard every game. You’ve got to play to a standard because everybody is going to take their best shot,” he said. “I always treat it like we’re the underdog. You’ve got to have that mentality like you don’t want to give up a big play because, as a corner, all the eyes are on you. We like being on the field at the end and putting the game in our hands. We’re going to make sure we do what we’re supposed to do.”

As No. 24 Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) prepares for its second straight road game at Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0), Goodrich is confident in the depth being developed and the effort he’s seen out of many of the younger guys who have taken on bigger responsibility with numerous injuries on the defense.

“They come out here every day on the practice field, and they’re getting better,” Goodrich said. “Everyone can see it around them. When Nate (Wiggins) first got here, he didn’t really know the playbook, but he knows the signals now, so it’s just good to see him out there playing relaxed. I feel like we could be one of the elite defensive back units in the country as long as we stay healthy and keep developing our depth with the younger guys.”

Ranked 23rd in the USA Today coaches poll, the Panthers are currently a three-point favorite against the Tigers as the two go head to head Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh.