Goodrich: 'We could be one of the elite defensive back units in the country'

TCI confirms another Clemson player enters transfer portal
Clemson is losing another player midway through the season. It is the second player to enter the portal for the Tigers this week. TCI has confirmed that running back Michel Dukes is entering the transfer (…)
Clemson lands commitment from legacy recruit: ‘It was a no-brainer for me’
Josh Sapp always wanted to be a Clemson Tiger. After being offered by his dream school last Thursday, it was only natural to assume his next course of action would be to commit. Sapp, the son of former Clemson (…)
Two Clemson freshmen earn recognition from ESPN
A couple of Clemson freshmen earned recognition from ESPN at the halfway point of the 2021 college football season. Offensive lineman Marcus Tate and safety Andrew Mukuba have been named to (…)
Tigers slip in national outlet's latest power rankings
Clemson slipped a little bit further down in this national outlet’s latest college football power rankings. CBS Sports released its power rankings after Week 7 of the college football season and now has the (…)
Swinney comments on Charleston's decision to enter transfer portal
A Clemson defensive back entered the transfer portal on Monday. Junior safety Joseph Charleston elected to enter the transfer portal, joining Lyn-J Dixon as the now second former Clemson player to do so this (…)
Lawrence's first win highlights Week 6 of Tigers in NFL
Former Clemson standouts continued to impress in week six of play in the NFL. The top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence secured his first professional win on Sunday in London as the Jaguars bested (…)
Bad news for South Carolina
Bad news for the South Carolina football team. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer announced Tuesday that quarterback Luke Doty is out for the season and will have surgery on his foot. Doty, a sophomore, hurt (…)
Swinney Tuesday Press Conference Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says the Tigers will face the best offensive opponent they have faced this year when they travel to Pitt Saturday. Coach Swinney gives the latest on injuries, responds to his (…)
Swinney’s message to players: ‘Get off of that mess’ on social media
During his press conference Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed how the Tigers’ offense has been “burdened” by expectations, disappointment and outside noise, saying that as a (…)
Swinney responds to his name being mentioned for LSU job
During his weekly Tuesday media availability, Dabo Swinney was asked about the impending opening at LSU. A recent report mentioned Swinney’s name as that LSU might give strong consideration. That same (…)