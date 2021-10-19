Swinney comments on Charleston's decision to enter transfer portal

A Clemson defensive back entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Junior safety Joseph Charleston elected to enter the transfer portal, joining Lyn-J Dixon as the now second former Clemson player to do so this season.

During his weekly Tuesday media availability, Swinney was asked about Charleston’s decision and shared his thoughts with reporters.

“He came to me last week and he said that he feels like he wants a fresh start somewhere,” Swinney said Tuesday. “Again, it’s always disappointing, but I’m just kind of numb to it. That’s just 2021. That’s probably going to be news every week.”

“I love Joseph. I think he’s a really good player, like a really good player,” he added. “He’s had a lot of unfortunate issues and situations and injuries. He missed a lot of camp this fall. He’s battled a hamstring. He’s had a lot of things and other guys have taken advantage of opportunities.”

Swinney obviously would’ve liked for Charleston to stay a Clemson Tiger, but he realizes that everyone has to make their own decision and do what they feel is best for them.

Charleston will take his time to figure out what his next step will be, as he’s aiming to go somewhere new in January.

The native of Milton, Georgia, entered 2021 credited with 68 tackles in 596 snaps over 24 games (six starts).

