Swinney responds to his name being mentioned for LSU job

During his weekly Tuesday media availability, Dabo Swinney was asked about the impending opening at LSU.

A recent report mentioned Swinney’s name as that LSU might give strong consideration.

That same report indicates that LSU’s athletic director Scott Woodward plans on swinging for the fences with the team’s next head coach hire.

The program, of course, reached a separation agreement with coach Ed Orgeron on Sunday. He’ll coach the team for the remainder of the season, but LSU will obviously be in the market for a new head coach.

Swinney didn’t really pay the question any mind. He joked with the reporter, who asked the question, that he’ll have him get in contact with LSU on his behalf.

“I am going to tell them to call you and you be the middle man,” Swinney replied.

The article the reporter referenced said LSU was looking for a big-time coach.

“I am a big-time coach. I made a big-time list, wow,” Swinney said.

With that said, he quickly put any rumors to rest with one single comment.

“This is the only Death Valley I’m concerned about right here,” he added. “That’s for sure.”

A huge swing that LSU could take and may take, a source tells @BruceFeldmanCFB, is Dabo Swinney. "That’s totally (Woodward’s) M.O.— he’s gonna make him say no." More: https://t.co/piYnDSXmDm pic.twitter.com/JhVAtgZzZ9 — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) October 18, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!