Swinney updates E.J. Williams' injury status

Dabo Swinney on Tuesday updated the status of his one of his injured receivers ahead of Clemson’s game at Pittsburgh.

Swinney said E.J. Williams has “looked good” coming off his minor knee surgery. Williams underwent a knee scope last week and missed the Tigers’ game at Syracuse last week.

Swinney said he doesn’t know exactly when Williams will be able to return to action but was optimistic it could be sooner rather later.

“He’s responded well,” Swinney said. “(Doctors) think he’s on the fast track.”

Williams, who’s also dealing with a torn thumb ligament, has five catches for 40 yards this season.

