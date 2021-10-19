TCI confirms another Clemson player enters transfer portal

Clemson is losing another player midway through the season. It is the second player to enter the portal for the Tigers this week.

TCI has confirmed that running back Michel Dukes is entering the transfer portal. Dukes had only played sparingly for the Tigers through the first six games and hasn’t been a part of the regular rotation in the backfield with Kobe Pace and freshman Phil Mafah.

Dukes is the second running back to enter the portal since the start of the season, joining senior Lyn-J Dixon.

The news comes a day after safety Joseph Charleston also entered the portal. Dukes’ departure leaves Pace, Mafah, Will Shipley and Darien Rencher as the scholarship backs on the roster. Shipley is working his way back from a lower leg injury that’s caused him to miss the last two games.