Tigers slip in national outlet's latest power rankings

Clemson slipped a little bit further down in this national outlet’s latest college football power rankings.

CBS Sports released its power rankings after Week 7 of the college football season and now has the Tigers at No. 22, down one spot from where they were in CBS Sports’ power rankings following their Week 6 bye.

Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC), which escaped Syracuse with a 17-14 win last Friday, travels to Pittsburgh this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. tilt with Pitt (5-1, 2-0) — currently the No. 24 team in the CBS Sports power rankings.

Dennis Dodd, who authored the power rankings, wrote this about the Tigers:

“Another day, another ACC struggle. The conference’s worst scoring offense managed 17 points, then survived as Syracuse missed a late field goal. In the last full season in 2019, the Tigers had 238 points halfway through the year. This season, they’ve scored 123.”

