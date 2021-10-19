What They Are Saying: Former Tigers shine in NFL Week 6

A bunch of former Clemson football stars showed out and made big plays on Sunday in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Check out some of the buzz on Twitter about former Tigers in Sunday’s NFL action:

Great coverage from Mackensie Alexander, who breaks up Darnold's pass. — Lindsey Young (@LindseyMNSports) October 17, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins just embarrassed the Browns defense 🤯

pic.twitter.com/s66Pj9ubw2 — PFF (@PFF) October 17, 2021

You left the best receiver in the NFL open? 🧐@DeAndreHopkins x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/xcgoIREjk5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2021

What. A. Play. Isaiah Simmons. So fast. Blows up a reverse that was open beyond IS. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 17, 2021

DJ Reader just ate a man for lunch — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 17, 2021

Austin Bryant sack 💪💪💪 — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) October 17, 2021

Austin Bryant just embarrassed Riley Reiff — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) October 17, 2021

Dorian O'Daniel deserves snaps at LB after that break on coverage. #ChiefsKingdom | #KCvsWAS — Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) October 17, 2021

.@renfrowhunter in space is a beautiful thing.#LVvsDEN is live on CBS. pic.twitter.com/DilDGuTlcA — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 17, 2021

Amari Rodgers gets involved and catches one for 14 yards. 👀🔥 Hey, only makes sense for Cobb Jr to get his licks versus the Bears. pic.twitter.com/iY7knzuU2A — 𝐽𝐸𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐾 🧀 (@BigMack_4) October 17, 2021

Top @pff grades Vs. CHI Offense 1. Big Dog: 89.5 (HQ/Elite)

2. Aaron Jones: 84.7 (High Quality)

3. Aaron Rodgers: 81.5 (High Quality)

4. Amari Rodgers: 80.9 (High Quality)

5. Davante Adams: 78.4 (Above Avg) — Jake Morley (@JacobMorley) October 18, 2021

A week after blowing a block on the edge, Equanimeous St. Brown has a great block to spring Amari Rodgers for a first down. That's Amari's first career catch from Aaron. Went for 14 yards. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 17, 2021

Trevor Lawrence vs the Dolphins: 🔹 25 completions

🔹 319 yards

🔹 1 TD

🔹 1st career win 👏 pic.twitter.com/5hZ6iOo3yD — PFF (@PFF) October 17, 2021

Christian Wilkins strip sacks his former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence and the Dolphins defense gets the big play they desperately needed. — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 17, 2021

Highest graded #Dolphins vs Jacksonville (min. 25 snaps) 1️⃣ Tua Tagovailoa – 83.9

2️⃣ Christian Wilkins – 74.8

3️⃣ Jerome Baker – 74.5

4️⃣ Zach Sieler – 74.3

5️⃣ Jevon Holland – 71.9 pic.twitter.com/C4LoOjYsSk — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) October 18, 2021

