4-star Miami DL 'adding on to relationship' with Venables, Hall

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Miami Central (Miami, Fla.) four-star Rueben Bain, Jr.

Bain (6-3, 245) is a self-described violent, fast and physical defensive lineman, who was the 2020 Florida 6A Defensive Player of the Year.

The class of 2023 prospect has been hearing from Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall since Sept. 1, when college coaches were allowed to begin actively reaching out to 2023 recruits.

“I’ve gotten to speak with Coach Venables and Coach Hall quite a few times since Sept. 1,” he said. “They’ve just been telling me how they like my film and everything, my frame, my body size and how I play, my style of play.”

Bain said that his interest in Clemson dates back to ninth grade when Venables first got in touch with him.

“Since I had interest before from Clemson, so I feel like I’m just adding on to the relationship that I already have with the coaches,” he added.

Bain has been able to get a great feel for Venables over the past couple of years.

“I feel like he’s a great guy,” Bain said regarding his impression of Venables. “Clemson keeps it honest and real with you the whole time. That’s something I really appreciate. Just watching Clemson since the seventh grade, watching Venables and everything, I feel like he’s an amazing dude and everyone on the staff is amazing.”

Bain double-downed on his feelings towards how Clemson handles the recruiting process. He feels like the Tigers’ way of doing things shows a commitment to prospects that goes above and beyond to reach a personal level.

“It shows that they’re real in what they do,” he said. “They’re serious about it, so they are not really trying to screw you over or anything. They want to make sure that you’re the best fit for their program. So, like I said, they keep it real with you and they really make sure that your background is ok and everything like that. They want to get to know you personally, so they can know you once they offer you.”

What does it mean for Bain to be recruited by a school like Clemson?

“It’s just opened my eyes to show me my opportunities and everything that I have to do to get to the next level and who can prepare me the best,” Bain added.

In addition to Clemson, Bain said that he speaks with schools like Mississippi State, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Florida and the University of Miami, pretty often.

He’s taken gameday visits to the last three schools mentioned. Bain was trying to get up to Clemson for a game this season but says that it’s difficult with his schedule to make it up from Florida to The Valley following a Friday game.

Though, Bain added that he’s “definitely” going to make it up to Clemson after the season.

While other recruits in his class are already verbally pledging, Bain wants to focus on his junior season. Right now, he’s strictly football and while he’s talking with coaches and going through the process, he’s not strictly focused on his recruitment.

Speaking of his season, Bain holds a high standard for himself. He told TCI that he’s averaging two sacks a game, but that’s not to his standard– he wants to average four per game. Bain estimates that he has around seven sacks in 4-5 games played this season.

He ranks as the No. 31 defensive lineman and the No. 211 prospect nationally in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

