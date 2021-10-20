Podcast: Tigers face big test in Pittsburgh

Clemson Ring of Honor member Levon Kirkland and myself preview Saturday’s ACC showdown, as Clemson heads to Pittsburgh to battle No. 23 Pitt at Heinz Field.

We break down the keys to the game, as well as give out our Pick 3s this week and discuss the big games in the ACC and around the country.

We also have interviews with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

You can download and listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.