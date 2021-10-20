Swinney shares there is more behind Dukes' transfer

Swinney shares there is more behind Dukes' transfer

Football

Swinney shares there is more behind Dukes' transfer

By October 20, 2021 7:05 pm

By |

During his post-practice media availability Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on running back Michel Dukes, who entered the transfer portal this week.

Swinney told reporters there was a “team issue” with Dukes, a junior from Charleston, S.C.

“We had a team issue this week with him, and he just felt like it was time to move on,” Swinney said. “So, he hasn’t really played. But you hate it. Again, that’s kind of where we are in college football. He’s one of the best athletes on this team, it just takes a lot more than that. But same thing. Wish him nothing but the best. I’ll do everything I can to help him, but just focus on the guys that are here.”

As a follow-up question, Swinney was asked if by “team issue,” he meant that Dukes broke team rules.

“Just a team issue and consequences for that,” Swinney said. “I think he just decided he was ready to move on.”

Dukes had only played sparingly for the Tigers through the first six games and hasn’t been a part of the regular rotation in the backfield with Kobe Pace and freshman Phil Mafah.

Dukes is the second running back to enter the portal since the start of the season, joining senior Lyn-J Dixon.

The news of Dukes’ transfer Tuesday came a day after safety Joseph Charleston also entered the portal. Dukes’ departure leaves Pace, Mafah, Will Shipley and Darien Rencher as the scholarship backs on the roster. Shipley is working his way back from a lower leg injury that’s caused him to miss the last two games.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared the latest on the Tigers following Wednesday’s practice.  Swinney updated the injuries of several players that should be available when Clemson battles Pitt (…)

reply
3hr

Dabo Swinney updated the status of Clemson’s injured cornerbacks during his final media availability ahead of the Tigers’ game at Pittsburgh this weekend. Swinney on Wednesday said Andrew Booth and (…)

5hr

The 2022 Clemson baseball schedule features 33 home games and 25 games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, who is set to begin its 125th season, starts its 56-game schedule on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. with (…)

5hr

Will former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson soon be on a new NFL team? According to a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, although the NFL trade deadline (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home