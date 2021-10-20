Swinney updates Shipley's status ahead of Pitt game

Football

October 20, 2021

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the status of freshman running back Will Shipley ahead of Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Swinney said during his Zoom media availability with reporters following Wednesday’s practice that Shipley will be a game-time decision for the 3:30 p.m. contest at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Swinney was asked how Shipley, who sustained a lower leg injury against NC State on Sept. 25, has looked the last couple of days.

“He looks good,” Swinney said. “He looks better than I anticipated at this point.”

