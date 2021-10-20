Watson trade may be close

Will former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson soon be on a new NFL team?

According to a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, although the NFL trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 2, the Texans and Miami Dolphins could have a deal for Watson done this week.

“The Dolphins have been talking to the Texans about Watson off and on for months, and those talks have intensified into serious negotiations,” McClain wrote. “After losing to Jacksonville in London — their fifth consecutive loss — the Dolphins seem more determined to finally execute the Watson trade.”

McClain added that if the two teams can’t finalize a trade this week, they want to get it done by the deadline.

Per McClain, Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been seeking three first-round draft picks and two second-round picks in a potential trade for Watson, who has a no-trade clause and would have to green-light the trade.

Watson has been on the Houston Texans’ roster all season long, though he has been inactive for every game this year amid his ongoing legal issues.

