4-star DL names Clemson among top schools

One of the nation’s top-ranked pass-rushers in the 2023 class dropped his final eight schools on Thursday afternoon via social media.

Gardendale (Ala.) four-star Kelby Collins is down to Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina.

Collins (6-5, 257) is ranked as the No. 12 defensive lineman in the country he No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Tigers extended an offer to Collins back on June 1. Clemson got Collins on campus a couple of days later when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp. Since then, he has remained in constant contact with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

He told The Clemson Insider back in August that Clemson still remains “high” on his list and that he’s looking to take in a visit to The Valley sometime this season.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!