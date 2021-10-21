4-star Georgia DL: Clemson ‘somewhere I can see myself at’

This well-regarded defensive lineman from the Peach State has been in contact with members of Clemson’s coaching staff and is slated to be on campus before the end of the month.

Columbus (Ga.) Carver High School’s Darron Reed, a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 class according to the major recruiting services, plans to visit Clemson for the Tigers’ game vs. Florida State at Death Valley on Oct. 30.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited for it,” Reed told The Clemson Insider.

Reed is listed as a defensive end by Rivals and ESPN but is playing tackle for Carver High this season.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior has been hearing from Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, as well as defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, ahead of his upcoming trip to Tiger Town.

“I have talked to Coach Bates and Coach Hall,” Reed said. “(They have said) how much they’re excited to get me up there and how they can’t wait to see me in person.”

The interest from Hall and Bates means a lot to Reed, who is high on the Tigers.

“I love the program,” he said. “I love the coaches and how they always seek out and talk to me.”

Reed has racked up double-digit scholarship offers, with Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Southern Cal and UCF having all thrown their hats in the ring.

At this point in his recruiting process, Reed doesn’t claim any favorites.

“No school has stood out to me,” he said. “All feelings are mutual right now.”

An offer from Clemson is certainly one Reed would love to add to his list, and he can envision himself suiting up for the Tigers in the future.

“It would mean the world to me to get an offer from them,” he said, “because they are a great program and it’s somewhere I can see myself at.”

