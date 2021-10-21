ESPN's Schefter on Watson trade talks between Texans, Dolphins

On SportsCenter, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed the latest on the Houston Texans potentially trading former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that although the NFL trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 2, the Texans and Dolphins could get a deal for Watson done this week.

Schefter talked about where things stand regarding a potential trade between the Texans and Dolphins for Watson, who has been on Houston’s roster all season long but has been inactive for every game this year amid his ongoing legal issues.

“The fact of the matter is that the two sides have talked all along,” Schefter said, “and we’ve been waiting to see if they could come up with some solution that would satisfy the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins and Deshaun Watson, who of course has a no-trade clause while he currently faces 22 active lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. And so, you’re going to hear a lot about Deshaun Watson leading up to the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday, November 2. And the closer that deadline gets, the more discussion, the more speculation there will be about that.”

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been seeking three first-round draft picks and two second-round picks in a potential trade for Watson.

“I don’t know that anything is a lot further along than it’s been all along,” Schefter said. “But the fact of the matter is, there have been discussions. We wait to see whether the two sides can figure out a trade that makes sense for all.”

