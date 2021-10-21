Former NFL star, current analyst is not sold on Lawrence

A former NFL star and current ESPN analyst isn’t sold on Trevor Lawrence right now.

Keyshawn Johnson, a Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowl receiver, talked about Lawrence on NFL Live this week and gave his thoughts on why he feels Lawrence has been overhyped to this point in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I don’t mind where Trevor Lawrence is right now as a rookie. He is certainly growing and getting better each week,” Johnson said. “But this whole putting him in ‘once-in-a-lifetime, generational quarterback’ … give me some damn wins. That’s all I care about. Because those type of guys, they win football games. So, you talk about Ja’Marr Chase as a wide receiver, as the fifth pick, he’s helping his team win games. You can tell me all about, ‘He’s learning, he’s climbing the pocket, he’s looking great, he’s sliding, he’s doing all those things.’ Help me win games.”

Through six games this season, Lawrence has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,465 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions while also rushing for 121 yards and two more scores.

Lawrence earned his first NFL win this past Sunday in London, completing 25-of-41 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown to help Jacksonville defeat the Miami Dolphins, 23-20, and snap the Jags’ 20-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Johnson compared Lawrence to fellow rookie signal-callers Justin Fields and Mac Jones, saying Fields is helping the Chicago Bears (3-3) win and Jones is putting the New England Patriots (2-4) in position to win.

“Yes, he did a good job in London,” Johnson said of Lawrence. “They beat Miami. He delivered the football in sync. He’s getting better. His interceptions are down. No question about it. But don’t take him and keep pushing him up. Because Justin Fields is helping his team win. Mac Jones is certainly putting his team in position to help them win, and the New England Patriots don’t have as much talent as we think they have. Not at all.”

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky fired back at Johnson, pointing out that the Dallas Cowboys had a 1-15 record in Troy Aikman’s rookie season and Peyton Manning went 3-13 in his rookie year with the Indianapolis Colts.

But Johnson didn’t back down from his opinion on Lawrence and even went as far to say he believes two or maybe even three of the other quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft class could have gone No. 1 overall instead of Lawrence.

“Ain’t no way,” Orlovsky said. “Not through six weeks this season. It’s not close.”

“I want quarterbacks that’s going to help my team win, not hype,” Johnson responded. “That’s all I’m saying.”

"I want quarterbacks that's going to help my team win, not hype."@keyshawn is not 100% sold on Trevor Lawrence just yet 😳 pic.twitter.com/jrgMk3IdxN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 20, 2021

