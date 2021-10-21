Former Ohio State, NFL player on Clemson's offense: 'I don't know if there are fixes'

Through six games this season, Clemson is averaging 20.5 points per game, which is last in the ACC and 113th in the FBS. The Tigers are averaging 142 rushing yards per game, which is 12th in the ACC and 84th nationally.

Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) heads into Saturday’s game at No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0) as a three-point underdog, and a loss to the Panthers would deliver a huge blow to the Tigers’ hopes of winning their seventh straight ACC Championship.

Former Ohio State and NFL linebacker Bobby Carpenter appeared on SiriusXM Radio on Thursday and discussed Clemson’s struggling offense, which is averaging just 14.8 points against FBS competition this season.

“I don’t know if there are fixes,” Carpenter said. “When you can’t run the football and you’re struggling passing it, it’s a function of your offensive line. And any offensive coordinator, head coach, football mind will tell you, that is the toughest position group to get fixed because it has to work as a cohesive unit, and there are so many moving parts. So, I don’t think that’s a situation they can fix this year.

“Now, they can hop in the portal, try to get some guys for next season. But I don’t even know if that’s something that you can go from like worst to first in. They’ve got to probably be settled with somewhere in the middle as opposed to what they’ve been.”

