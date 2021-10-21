Latest on an elite Tennessee pass-rusher with Clemson interest

This elite Tennessee pass-rusher continues to keep in touch with Clemson and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

The Clemson Insider checked back in with Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN.) four-star edge rusher Caleb Herring, who has talked with TCI in the past about his Clemson interest and his unofficial visit to campus this past summer.

“It’s been a little minute, but [Coach Hall] has been sending me graphics and stuff to post,” Herring said.

Herring indicated that he would like to get up to Clemson for a game later this season, but it also has to properly line up with his schedule. Clemson has three remaining home games at Memorial Stadium: Oct. 30 vs. Florida State, Nov. 13 vs. UConn and Nov. 20 vs. Wake Forest.

“I’m trying to visit schools out of state,” he said. “I don’t know any specific dates, but I would like to try to get to Clemson, Bama, Georgia and I’m trying to go to Michigan State to visit too.”

Herring admitted that his relationship with Clemson isn’t as close as what it used to be, but said confidently that he still maintains a “pretty good” relationship with the Tigers and Hall.

“I would say they’re still in my top-10 schools,” Herring said when asked where Clemson currently stands in his recruitment.

He’ll likely be dropping his top-10 list after the season, he said. In addition to Clemson, Herring has been continually hearing from schools like Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan, Michigan State and Virginia Tech since the Sept. 1 period.

While Herring is currently focused on the season and not devoting all his attention to his recruitment, he’s still keeping his eyes open on the recruiting trail.

“When I go to visit schools, I would say that I’m paying attention to the atmosphere, how the coaches react to their players and how they put family first,” he said.

Herring estimates that so far this season, he has 29 total tackles (15 for loss), four sacks and a forced fumble. At the end of the day, stats don’t really matter to Herring, who’s focused on helping Riverdale High School win a State Championship.

He currently ranks as the No. 4 edge rusher and No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee for the 2023 class.

