NFL Hall of Famer says this team should go get Watson

NFL Hall of Famer says this team should go get Watson

Football

NFL Hall of Famer says this team should go get Watson

By October 21, 2021 10:37 am

By |

On the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show, the cast discussed whether they are in or out on the statement, “The Dolphins are the most disappointing team in the NFL in 2021.

The Dolphins, who have lost five straight games and have a 1-5 record on the season, have long been viewed as the frontrunner for a potential trade for former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Vikings receiver Cris Carter said he agrees with the statement about the Dolphins being the NFL’s most disappointing team so far, then said the Dolphins should use their draft capital to go get Watson via trade as a replacement for second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“We’re not sure about the quarterback, but the rest of the roster, it’s fairly sound,” Carter said.

“I like Tua,” Carter added. “He’s a nice guy. But, he can’t be my quarterback moving forward. I gotta be able to make the trade. I got the picks, and I’m going to get me a guy. You know the reason why? Because I can’t replace that whole offensive line. But if I trade for Deshaun Watson, I can have a bad offensive line, and he can get around it. How do I know that? Because that’s what he’s done in Houston throughout his career. … I just believe that they should make the trade before the trade deadline (Tuesday, Nov. 2).”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

ESPN college football analyst and former Georgia defensive end David Pollack threw more shade at Clemson this week. In a conversation with College GameDay host Rece Davis on The ESPN College Football (…)

reply
15hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared the latest on the Tigers following Wednesday’s practice.  Swinney updated the injuries of several players that should be available when Clemson battles Pitt (…)

reply
18hr

Dabo Swinney updated the status of Clemson’s injured cornerbacks during his final media availability ahead of the Tigers’ game at Pittsburgh this weekend. Swinney on Wednesday said Andrew Booth and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home