NFL Hall of Famer says this team should go get Watson

On the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show, the cast discussed whether they are in or out on the statement, “The Dolphins are the most disappointing team in the NFL in 2021.

The Dolphins, who have lost five straight games and have a 1-5 record on the season, have long been viewed as the frontrunner for a potential trade for former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Vikings receiver Cris Carter said he agrees with the statement about the Dolphins being the NFL’s most disappointing team so far, then said the Dolphins should use their draft capital to go get Watson via trade as a replacement for second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“We’re not sure about the quarterback, but the rest of the roster, it’s fairly sound,” Carter said.

“I like Tua,” Carter added. “He’s a nice guy. But, he can’t be my quarterback moving forward. I gotta be able to make the trade. I got the picks, and I’m going to get me a guy. You know the reason why? Because I can’t replace that whole offensive line. But if I trade for Deshaun Watson, I can have a bad offensive line, and he can get around it. How do I know that? Because that’s what he’s done in Houston throughout his career. … I just believe that they should make the trade before the trade deadline (Tuesday, Nov. 2).”

