Former Venables player not showing much respect for Clemson

A former Big 12 and NFL defensive lineman appeared on SiriusXM Radio on Friday and made his prediction for Saturday’s game between Clemson and No. 23 Pittsburgh.

Dusty Dvoracek, an ESPN college football analyst, thinks the Panthers will beat the Tigers as well as cover the three-point spread.

Dvoracek has faith in Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and quarterback Kenny Pickett entering Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. contest at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, and believes that Clemson’s run of consecutive ACC Championships (six) will come to an end this season.

“It’s important for three people. Pitt, Pat, Pickett – the three Ps,” Dvoracek said. “And I’m backing ‘em. I want the Pitt Panthers, minus 3. Down goes Clemson. Down goes Clemson. I think that this reign in the ACC is coming to a screeching halt this year.”

Through six games this season, Pickett has completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 1,934 yards and 21 touchdowns with just one interception.

Dvoracek expects the senior to shine on Saturday and have a Heisman moment against the Tigers’ defense, which ranks second nationally in points per game allowed (12.5).

“I think Kenny Pickett, this is such a big stage at home,” Dvoracek said. “He’s going to be poised, he’s going to perform, and I think he’s going to have a big afternoon against Clemson. I don’t know if he’s going to put up five touchdowns, but I think he’s going to be efficient and I think he’s going to lead this offense and have enough success against that vaunted defense that everybody’s going to say ‘wow, that’s his signature moment, there it is right there.’ Saturday’s going to vault Kenny Pickett to the top of several Heisman Trophy ballots. They’re going to win, they’re going to cover, and Pitt is going to be in the driver’s seat for the ACC.”

Dvoracek played for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables in the early 2000s when Venables was the DC at Oklahoma, but Dvoracek is still going with Pitt to win Saturday.

“I will back the Pitt Panthers,” he said. “I will go against my former defensive coordinator. I got nothing but love to you Coach V. Nothing but love baby. I believe in ya, just not this week against this freight train called the Pitt Panthers. Pitt wins, and they cover.”

