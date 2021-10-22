NFL Insider addresses Watson trade rumors

On Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins could get a trade for Deshaun Watson done this week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport addressed the report on Thursday and acknowledged that while there has been consistent interest from teams in Watson, he doesn’t believe a deal for the former Clemson quarterback is imminent.

“There is interest in Deshaun Watson. That interest has been steady,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. “There’s a couple of teams, and it’s sort of the teams we’ve talked about. … Nothing’s done, nothing’s imminent. I know the two sides have talked. This is probably the fourth time that things have heated up and everyone has sort of thought that a trade might happen. And I’m not saying a trade’s not going to happen, I’m just saying I don’t sense it’s imminent at all.”

Working out a trade for Watson is complex, of course, with his no-trade clause and the 22 active lawsuits against him regarding allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 2.

“It is incredibly complicated,” Rapoport said. “There’s the legal, the civil, the compensation, the no-trade clause. This is happening at like a snail’s pace, if it happens. So, I saw the reports (Wednesday) and it definitely made me go, wait, is there something I don’t know? Because that happens sometimes, believe it or not. But I don’t sense anything imminent right now.”

"The Dolphins have not made any calls at all potentially shopping Tua.. I'm not saying a Watson trade isn't gonna happen but there's definitely nothing imminent right now" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Sgokh1jmLT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 21, 2021

