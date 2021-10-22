Peach State four-star linebacker already has return visit to Clemson in the works

The Clemson Insider caught back up with a Peach State linebacker, who plans on being in attendance for Clemson’s Oct. 30 matchup against Florida State.

“I just got invited to the game against Florida State by the recruiting coordinator last week,” Crayton told TCI. “We’re trying to get to that game. I’ve just been talking with Coach Venables, keeping close contact.”

Brent Venables has been watching Crayton’s game film. According to Crayton, Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach wishes him good luck on his games and the two will hop on the phone from time to time and just chop it up about one another’s doing and how their respective seasons are going.

“It’s definitely grown,” Crayton said regarding his relationship with Venables. “It’s definitely noticeable too. You can tell that he’s way more comfortable and I’m way more comfortable with him too. It’s definitely become a mutual feeling and I can’t wait to get back there.”

Does Crayton feel like he’s positioning himself well to earn an offer from Clemson?

“Yeah, most definitely, I’ve been working,” he said. “I’m not really worried about the offer, just leading my team and making plays on Friday night. I know that it’s all gonna fall into place because I’ve been working for it.”

Crayton’s more worried about what happens on the field at the moment.

And the rest? Well, it’ll take care of itself.

“At the end of the day, it’s about being on the field and making plays on Friday night,” Crayton added. “Offers are good and stuff, but at the end of the night, it’s about if you win or lose.”

While his team is off to a 5-1 start, they do have a big matchup awaiting this Friday against South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.). Both Denmark and South Forysth are the last two undefeated teams in their region.

This season, Crayton has stepped up on both sides of the ball, staring at linebacker and running back. In his team’s 17-14 win over Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) on Friday, Oct. 15, Crayton recorded 40 yards on seven carries and added his second rushing touchdown of the season, which proved to be the difference.

“I have more tackles since I moved to the middle,” he said. “So, I’ve been able to play both sides of the field and be a ballhawk from sideline-to-sideline for really the whole game. I’ve been more involved, instead of being on one side and playing outside linebacker.”

This offseason is when Crayton will divulge his full attention to his recruitment process. He’ll limit his recruitment to top teams and hopes to make a college decision before the start of his senior season.

Crayton was in attendance for Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech. He’s also been to Auburn and plans on making trips to Penn State, Cincinnati, possibly Florida State and obviously, a return trip to Clemson is in the works.

“Their fans always go crazy,” Crayton said. “Any school they’re playing against, I know it’s gonna be a good matchup for Clemson.”

