TCI confirms Clemson starter out against Pitt

TCI confirms Clemson starter out against Pitt

Football

TCI confirms Clemson starter out against Pitt

By October 22, 2021 10:51 am

By |

Clemson’s offense has been dealt another blow ahead of the Tigers’ game against Pittsburgh. This particular hit is out wide.

Joseph Ngata is in COVID-19 protocols and will miss Saturday’s game against the Panthers, a source has confirmed to TCI. Ngata is the second starter the Tigers have lost in as many weeks for that reason.

Center Hunter Rayburn missed the Syracuse game and will also be out Saturday, putting sophomore Mason Trotter in line for his second straight start.

It’s also another blow to a receiving corps that’s dealt with its share of injuries. E.J. Williams, who recently underwent a knee scope, missed the Syracuse game while Frank Ladson (groin) was categorized as day to day earlier this week by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Ngata leads the Tigers with 352 receiving yards on 18 catches (19.6 yards per reception). He caught his first touchdown pass of the season, a 19-yarder, in the win over Syracuse.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson kept itself in ACC contention for at least another week with its narrow victory over Syracuse last week. The 24th-ranked Tigers will try to do so again in the face of one of its biggest challenges (…)

reply
4hr

No. 24 Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) will stay on the road Saturday for a cross-division matchup with No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0). Kickoff from Heinz Field is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home