TCI confirms Clemson starter out against Pitt

Clemson’s offense has been dealt another blow ahead of the Tigers’ game against Pittsburgh. This particular hit is out wide.

Joseph Ngata is in COVID-19 protocols and will miss Saturday’s game against the Panthers, a source has confirmed to TCI. Ngata is the second starter the Tigers have lost in as many weeks for that reason.

Center Hunter Rayburn missed the Syracuse game and will also be out Saturday, putting sophomore Mason Trotter in line for his second straight start.

It’s also another blow to a receiving corps that’s dealt with its share of injuries. E.J. Williams, who recently underwent a knee scope, missed the Syracuse game while Frank Ladson (groin) was categorized as day to day earlier this week by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Ngata leads the Tigers with 352 receiving yards on 18 catches (19.6 yards per reception). He caught his first touchdown pass of the season, a 19-yarder, in the win over Syracuse.