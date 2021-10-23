Big news for Clemson

PITTSBURGH — Big news for the Clemson football team ahead of today’s 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

The Clemson Insider can confirm that star defensive tackle Tyler Davis is with the team and just got off the team bus.

The Tigers would not have brought Davis with them to Pittsburgh if he didn’t have a chance to play.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on his radio call-in show earlier this week that Davis — who suffered a bicep injury, which required surgery, in the game against Georgia Tech on Sept. 18 — has been “getting closer and closer” to returning to action.

