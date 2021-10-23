Big news for Clemson

Football

October 23, 2021 1:37 pm

PITTSBURGH — Big news for the Clemson football team ahead of today’s 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

The Clemson Insider can confirm that star defensive tackle Tyler Davis is with the team and just got off the team bus.

The Tigers would not have brought Davis with them to Pittsburgh if he didn’t have a chance to play.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on his radio call-in show earlier this week that Davis — who suffered a bicep injury, which required surgery, in the game against Georgia Tech on Sept. 18 — has been “getting closer and closer” to returning to action.

PITTSBURGH — Clemson has announced which players will be unavailable for today’s game against Pittsburgh. The list includes receivers Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson and E.J. Williams. Ngata is going through (…)

PITTSBURGH — Update on a Clemson football defensive lineman ahead of today’s 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. We noticed that redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tre Williams came off the team (…)

On ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning, Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on today’s 3:30 p.m. matchup between Clemson and No. 23 Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. Herbstreit talked about Pitt’s (…)

