Breaking It Down with Bri: Syracuse and Pitt

Football

October 23, 2021 10:33 am

By and |

The Clemson Insider’s Bri Hentschel breaks down Clemson’s win over Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15 and previews Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. showdown between the Tigers and No. 23 Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

Hear from Bri, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safety Tyler Venables in TCI’s “Breaking It Down with Bri” feature:

PITTSBURGH — It is Game Day at Heinz Field where Clemson looks to keep their ACC Championship hopes alive with a win over No. 23 Pitt.

