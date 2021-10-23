Breaking It Down with Bri: Syracuse and Pitt

The Clemson Insider’s Bri Hentschel breaks down Clemson’s win over Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15 and previews Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. showdown between the Tigers and No. 23 Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

Hear from Bri, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safety Tyler Venables in TCI’s “Breaking It Down with Bri” feature:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks