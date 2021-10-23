Clemson makes change at quarterback

Football

By October 23, 2021 5:52 pm

Clemson made a change at quarterback in Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.

After D.J. Uiagalelei was intercepted for the second time in the game — a 50-yard pick-six on Clemson’s first drive of the second half — Uiagalelei was replaced by redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh.

Phommachanh entered 2021 having completed 11-of-29 passes for 73 yards and having rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries in 86 snaps over seven games. This season, prior to Saturday’s game, the Bridgeport, Connecticut native had completed 7-of-10 passes for 75 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Clemson trailed 21-7 at the time Phommachanh entered the game.

At the time he was replaced, Uiagalelei had completed 11-of-23 passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns with the two picks.

Update, 6:25 p.m.: After Phommachanh went 3-of-7 passing for 23 yards over the span of two possessions, Uiagalelei re-entered the game on Clemson’s first possession of the fourth quarter, with the Tigers trailing 27-10.

Uiagalelei led Clemson on a touchdown drive, capping it with a 6-yard rushing score to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 27-17 with 7:56 left in the game.

