Clemson player comes off bus with boot

Football

October 23, 2021 1:50 pm

PITTSBURGH — Update on a Clemson football defensive lineman ahead of today’s 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

We noticed that redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tre Williams came off the team bus with a boot on.

Williams is not listed as unavailable on Clemson’s pregame availability report, so he is trying to give it a go today. We saw him out on the field testing his injury before the game.

Home