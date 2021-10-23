Clemson player comes off bus with boot

PITTSBURGH — Update on a Clemson football defensive lineman ahead of today’s 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

We noticed that redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tre Williams came off the team bus with a boot on.

Williams is not listed as unavailable on Clemson’s pregame availability report, so he is trying to give it a go today. We saw him out on the field testing his injury before the game.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks