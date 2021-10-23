Mafah's first career touchdown gets the Tigers on the board

Football

By October 23, 2021 4:17 pm

After two uninspiring offensive drives, Clemson is finally on the board.

On second-and-goal, Phil Mafah scored his first career touchdown from 1-yard out. B.T. Potter drilled the extra point to cap off an eight-play, 80-yard drive which took 3 minutes and 29 seconds.

Though, the drive didn’t come without a tough blow. The team’s starting left guard Matt Bockhorst was severely injured on the play prior to Mafah’s rushing touchdown. Bockhorst limped off the field with the help of two trainers, putting no weight on his injured right leg.

Bockhorst’s replacement, true freshman Marcus Tate, paved the way for Mafah’s running lane, allowing him to go untouched into the end zone.

The drive was aided by a 36-yard catch and throw from D.J. Uiagalelei to Ajou Ajou on a crucial third-and-6 from their own 42-yard line. Additionally, Uiagalelei, Mafah and Will Shipley combined for 36 rushing yards on the drive.

