More bad news for Clemson's offensive line

October 23, 2021 4:17 pm

PITTSBURGH — Clemson’s offensive line sustained another blow early in today’s game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

Matt Bockhorst was helped off the field after suffering an injury late in the first quarter. The fifth-year guard appeared to have his right leg rolled up after a run near the goal line on Clemson’s first scoring drive.

Bockhorst remained down on the field for a few minutes as trainers tended to him. He eventually limped off the field with some help. True freshman Marcus Tate was inserted in his place at left guard.

Clemson, which was already without Hunter Rayburn (COVID-19 protocols) up front, scored on the next play — a 1-yard touchdown run by Phil Mafah — for a 7-0 lead with 1 minute, 29 seconds left in the first quarter.

