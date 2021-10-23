No love for Clemson from GameDay Crew

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game between Clemson and No. 23 Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

The Panthers (5-1, 2-0 ACC) are a 3.5-point favorite at home against the Tigers (4-2, 3-1).

Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit all picked Pittsburgh to beat Clemson.

Howard: “I like Pitt big in this game. I think this is going to be when the nation really realizes how good Kenny Pickett actually is. I’m going Pitt, big over Clemson.”

Corso: “Pitt.”

Herbstreit: “I’m going to go Pitt, too. Back to you, Rece (Davis).”

Guest picker Bill Walton also went with the Panthers to win.

