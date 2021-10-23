Pitt enters halftime with surge of momentum

PITTSBURGH — Clemson entered halftime trailing Pitt 14-7 at Heinz Field.

The Panthers scored on their last two possessions of the first half to overcome a touchdown deficit and carry momentum into the break.

Clemson struck first with an eight-play drive that covered 80 yards in three minutes and 29 seconds.

Phil Mafah capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to give Clemson a 7-0 lead with 1:29 to play in the first quarter.

But Clemson failed to take advantage of favorable field position with drives starting at its own 47 and 37 to start the game.

Pitt responded emphatically on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to Jordan Addison to tie the game 7-7 with 3:18 to play in the second quarter. The drive covered 90 yards in 13 plays and took 4:19 off the clock.

On the play, Pickett became Pitt’s all-time leader in completions with 868.

After Clemson went three and out on the ensuing drive, the Panthers responded with another score. Pitt went 76 yards in nine plays and 2:12.

Pickett capped off the drive with a 39 yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead with 40 seconds to play in the half.

Pickett finished the half 17-of-29 passing for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Clemson managed just 189 yards of total offense in the first half.

The Tigers are set to receive the opening kickoff in the second half.

