Pollack 'done' with Clemson

On ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning, Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on today’s 3:30 p.m. matchup between Clemson and No. 23 Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

Herbstreit talked about Pitt’s defense, which enters the game ranked 34th nationally in points per game allowed (20.0) and will be facing a Clemson offense that currently ranks 113th nationally in points per game scored (20.5).

Herbstreit pointed out that Pitt’s defense has been gashed through the air in a couple of games this season and wonders if today is when Clemson’s offense will finally break out in the passing game.

Entering the contest, the Tigers are averaging just 180.3 passing yards per game, which is tied for 107th in the FBS.

“Pitt’s defense, to me, has been great,” Herbstreit said. “(Head coach) Pat Narduzzi, it’s what he’s known for. They’re hard to run the ball on, which is bad for Clemson. But, when you watch them this year, two games — which is bizarre — the teams, Western Michigan, 357 through the air, and Georgia Tech, 359 through the air. Is this the game that D.J. and the very talented group of receivers maybe gets on track?”

In response to his own question, Herbstreit then said to David Pollack, “You’re saying no because they have no run game, so they’re going to be in predictable passing situations?”

Pollack said, “I’m saying no because we’ve said this every week of the season, and it hasn’t happened yet and I’m tired of saying it. I’m just done with it. So, no, move on.”

Earlier this week, Pollack gave a “money back guarantee” that he believes the Tigers will not win the ACC Championship this season and that he thinks the Panthers will win today.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks