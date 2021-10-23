Swinney announces another player out for season

By October 23, 2021 8:03 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave more bad news on the injury front following the Tigers’ 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field.

After telling reporters in his postgame press conference that offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst tore his ACL during Saturday’s game, Swinney announced that junior wide receiver Frank Ladson had to have surgery on his groin and will miss the rest of the season.

“Ladson’s done for the year,” Swinney said. “He had to have surgery on his groin on Thursday. So, he’s done for the year. It’s just so disappointing for that young man. He really played as a freshman, and then last year, he wasn’t available very much and ended up having to have surgery on the left side of his groin, and then played a couple games this year, and now he’s out for the year.”

Ladson was listed as unavailable on Clemson’s availability report for the Pitt game and also did not play in the Syracuse game. He has recorded four receptions for 19 yards in five games this season.

The Miami, Florida, native entered 2021 having previously caught 27 career passes for 409 yards with six touchdowns in 515 snaps over 25 games (four starts).

