Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the media following the Tigers’ 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field.

Swinney shouldered the blame for his team’s 4-3 start to the 2021 season, which includes a 3-2 record in ACC play.

“It’s incredibly disappointing, and I am one thousand percent responsible,” Swinney said. “It’s as simple as that. It’s a hundred percent on me. This team’s performance, it starts with me as the head coach, period.”

You can watch Swinney’s full postgame press conference below:

