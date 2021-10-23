TCI Game Day: Clemson at Pitt

PITTSBURGH — It is Game Day at Heinz Field where Clemson looks to keep their ACC Championship hopes alive with a win over No. 23 Pitt.

Clemson hopes to add another tombstone with a victory.

Kickoff: 3:30 PM



Television: ESPN

Announcers: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

2021 Record: Clemson 4-2, Pitt 5-1

ACC Record: Clemson 3-1, Pitt 2-0

Series History: Series is tied 2-2

Last Meeting: Clemson won 52-17 on November, 2020

CLEMSON TO TRAVEL TO PITT FOR FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY

Clemson will face Pitt on the road for the first time in series history on Saturday, Oct. 23 when the Tigers and Panthers meet in a cross-division showdown. Kickoff at Heinz Field is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

While the contest will represent Clemson’s first road game against the Panthers in series history, it will be Clemson’s second game in Pittsburgh all-time, joining the Tigers’ 34-13 win against Duquesne at Forbes Field in 1947 under Head Coach Frank Howard. A mid November rainstorm dampened the crowd of 5,000 but didn’t deter Bobby Gage, who accounted for 179 combined yards of total offense and two touchdowns in that victory over the Dukes.

Despite the ACC’s addition of former Big East members Boston College, Pitt and Syracuse in the early 21st century, Clemson’s concentrated cluster of

conference and geographic foes in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic has meant limited opportunities to play north of the Mason-Dixon Line. However, with Clemson playing at Syracuse and at Pitt in back-to-back weeks, Saturday’s game will represent only the second time in school history the Tigers will play consecutive games north of the Mason-Dixon Line.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson facing Pitt on the road for the first time in school history. Clemson’s four previous meetings with the Panthers took place in Clemson (2016 and 2020), Jacksonville (1977 Gator Bowl) and Charlotte (2018 ACC

Championship Game).

– Clemson attempting to take a 3-2 lead in its all-time series with Pitt. It would be Clemson’s third consecutive victory in the series.

– Clemson and Pitt facing one another in back-to-back years for the first time in history.

– Clemson attempting to win its first road game against an opponent in series history for the 20th time all-time. It would be Clemson’s fourth straight victory when facing a team on the road for the first time, joining series road

debut wins at Notre Dame in 1979, at Syracuse in 2013 and at Louisville in 2015.

– Clemson playing true road games in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2015, when Clemson defeated Miami (Fla.) and NC State on the road in consecutive weeks.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 29-3 in true road games since 2015. It would give Clemson victories in 45 of its last 53 games away from home overall.

– Clemson playing consecutive games north of the Mason-Dixon Line for only the second time in school history (1952 at Boston College and at Fordham).

– Clemson playing its 18th game in an NFL stadium since 2015.

CLEMSON IN SERIES ROAD DEBUTS

Pitt will be the 49th opponent all-time against which Clemson has played a road game. Clemson is 19-26-3 all-time in its first road game against each opponent. However, the Tigers have won each of their last three series road debuts with opponents, winning at Notre Dame in 1979, at Syracuse in 2013 and at Louisville in 2015.

SERIES HISTORY VS. PITT

Saturday’s game marks the fifth all-time meeting between Clemson and Pitt but the first between the two programs in Pittsburgh. The Panthers won the first two contests — a 34-3 win in the 1977 Gator Bowl and a 43-42 win at Clemson in 2016 — before Clemson earned its first victory in the series with a 42-10 win in the 2018 ACC Championship Game. Clemson evened the series in 2020 when the Tigers ran out to a 31-0 first-quarter lead in an eventual 52-17 win.

Through the first three games of the series, the total points scored in the series were tied, 87-87. Clemson then took the advantage in that category with a 35-point win in 2020.

Clemson has scored at least 42 points in each of its last three games against Pitt — the first being a one-point loss and the second being a 32-point win. Pittsburgh’s 43-42 victory in 2016 remains the highest scoring game decided by one point in Clemson history. With another 40-point performance, Clemson would record its fifth instance of scoring 40 or more in four straight games in a series with an opponent all-time, joining similar outputs against The Citadel, Louisville, Presbyterian and South Carolina State.

ON THIS DATE

– Oct. 23, 1941: Booty Payne became the first Clemson player to pass for over 200 yards in an 18-14 loss to South Carolina. He completed 9-of-16 passes for 202 yards in the contest. It was one of just three 200-yard passing games by a Tiger in the 1940s.

– Oct. 23, 1999: In the first meeting of father and son head coaches in Division I college football history, Bobby Bowden and Florida State defeated Tommy Bowden and Clemson by a score of 17-14. The game was played

before a record crowd of 86,092. Clemson had a chance to tie the eventual national champs, but Tony Lazzara’s 41-yard field goal attempt with 1:57 left was tipped by Tay Cody.

– Oct. 23, 2011: With an 8-0 record, Clemson moved up to No. 5 in the nation in the BCS standings, its first top-five mark in those rankings in school history.

– Overall: Clemson is 8-9 all-time in games contested on Oct. 23.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 27, Pitt 21

Sam – Pitt 31, Clemson 23

Davis – Pitt 28, Clemson 17

Gavin – Pitt 24, Clemson 20