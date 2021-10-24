Latest AP Poll released after Week 8

The latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released after Week 8 of the college football season.

Clemson, of course, remains unranked after losing at Pittsburgh by a score of 27-17 on Saturday. Last weekend, after winning at Syracuse, the Tigers received the most votes of any unranked team but they are no longer receiving any votes.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) returns home to face Florida State this Saturday at Death Valley. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN.

Here is the full AP Top 25 Poll (as of Oct. 24):

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks