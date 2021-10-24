Latest AP Poll released after Week 8

Latest AP Poll released after Week 8

October 24, 2021

The latest AP Top 25 Poll has been released after Week 8 of the college football season.

Clemson, of course, remains unranked after losing at Pittsburgh by a score of 27-17 on Saturday. Last weekend, after winning at Syracuse, the Tigers received the most votes of any unranked team but they are no longer receiving any votes.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) returns home to face Florida State this Saturday at Death Valley. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN.

Here is the full AP Top 25 Poll (as of Oct. 24): 

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Georgia (7-0) 1 SEC 1,575 (63)
2
Cincinnati (7-0) 2 American Athletic 1,477
3
Alabama (7-1) 4 SEC 1,417
4
Oklahoma (8-0) 3 Big 12 1,383
5
Ohio State (6-1) 5 Big Ten 1,311
6
Michigan (7-0) 6 Big Ten 1,270
7
Oregon (6-1) 10 Pac-12 1,165
8
Michigan State (7-0) 9 Big Ten 1,160
9
Iowa (6-1) 11 Big Ten 1,035
10
Ole Miss (6-1) 12 SEC 1,034
11
Notre Dame (6-1) 13 IA Independents 922
12
Kentucky (6-1) 15 SEC 849
13
Wake Forest (7-0) 16 ACC 801
14
Texas A&M (6-2) 17 SEC 700
15
Oklahoma State (6-1) 8 Big 12 682
16
Baylor (6-1) 20 Big 12 513
17
Pittsburgh (6-1) 23 ACC 510
18
Auburn (5-2) 19 SEC 481
19
SMU (7-0) 21 American Athletic 473
20
Penn State (5-2) 7 Big Ten 471
21
San Diego State (7-0) 22 Mountain West 390
22
Iowa State (5-2) Big 12 298
23
UTSA (8-0) 24 Conference USA 235
24
Coastal Carolina (6-1) 14 Sun Belt 132

25

Brigham Young (6-2) IA Independents44
Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

