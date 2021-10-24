Latest Coaches Poll released after Week 8

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been released after Week 8 of the college football season.

Clemson was ranked No. 24 in last week’s rankings. The Tigers fell out of the coaches poll following their 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh is now ranked No. 19 in the coaches poll, while Wake Forest is the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 13. NC State fell to No. 25 in the coaches poll after its 31-30 loss at Miami on Saturday.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) returns home to face Florida State this Saturday at Death Valley. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN.

Here is the full coaches poll (as of Oct. 24):

1 Georgia 7-0 1600 64 1 — 1/5

2 Cincinnati 7-0 1469 0 3 1 2/10

3 Alabama 7-1 1439 0 4 1 1/5

4 Oklahoma 8-0 1430 0 2 -2 2/5

5 Ohio State 6-1 1338 0 5 — 3/12

6 Michigan 7-0 1313 0 6 — 6/NR

7 Michigan State 7-0 1208 0 7 — 7/NR

8 Oregon 6-1 1139 0 10 2 3/12

9 Mississippi 6-1 1019 0 12 3 9/25

10 Iowa 6-1 1008 0 11 1 2/18

11 Notre Dame 6-1 950 0 13 2 7/13

12 Kentucky 6-1 857 0 14 2 11/NR

13 Wake Forest 7-0 838 0 15 2 13/NR

14 Texas A&M 6-2 736 0 17 3 5/NR

15 Oklahoma State 6-1 684 0 9 -6 9/23

16 Southern Methodist 7-0 535 0 19 3 16/NR

17 Penn State 5-2 517 0 8 -9 4/20

18 Baylor 6-1 509 0 20 2 18/NR

19 Pittsburgh 6-1 487 0 23 4 19/NR

20 San Diego State 7-0 431 0 21 1 20/NR

21 Auburn 5-2 418 0 22 1 19/NR

22 Texas-San Antonio 8-0 219 0 25 3 22/NR

23 Iowa State 5-2 190 0 NR 3 8/NR

24 Coastal Carolina 6-1 134 0 16 -8 15/24

25 NC State 5-2 73 0 18 -7 18/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Clemson.

Others Receiving Votes

UL Lafayette 42; Brigham Young 42; Arkansas 41; Houston 27; Arizona State 27; Virginia 23; Oregon State 13; Florida 13; Fresno State 10; Air Force 9; Appalachian State 5; Texas 3; Liberty 3; Utah 1.

