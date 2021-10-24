Tyler Davis talks earlier-than-expected return from injury

Tyler Davis is back.

Clemson’s junior defensive tackle returned to the lineup during the team’s 27-17 loss at Pitt on Saturday.

Speaking with reporters following the game, Davis indicated that he was excelling throughout the rehab process and last Sunday was when he felt like he’d be able to be back in action.

Davis suffered a bicep injury in Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech back on Sept. 18. He underwent surgery and was expected to be out a minimum of eight weeks. And yet, he was back in the fold Saturday.

“By the grace of God,” Davis said when asked what allowed him to return earlier than expected. “He really came through for me.”

While he played a limited number of snaps, Davis rotated in for a Clemson team that was without 17 scholarships players for the majority of Saturday’s game.

“It felt great,” he said. “It’s always exciting to play with my teammates, play with my brothers. So, it felt good.”

In his absence, Davis felt that guys like Tré Williams and Ruke Orhorhoro were able to “hold it down” upfront.

In his return to action, Davis was on a snap count and added two assisted tackles. Clemson was constantly rotating at defensive tackle as Williams was in a boot prior to Saturday’s game and Orhorhoro was also banged up.

In any event, getting Davis back is encouraging for a team that’s recently lost Matt Bockhorst (ACL), Braden Galloway (shoulder) and Frank Ladson, Jr. (groin) for the remainder of the season.

