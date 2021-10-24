Uiagalelei talks about being benched and loss to Pitt

D.J. Uiagalelei found himself watching from the sidelines for two series Saturday afternoon during Clemson’s 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. Dabo Swinney made the decision to pull his quarterback after Pitt returned an interception for a touchdown.

Following the game, Uiagalelei talked about being benched, coming back and scoring a touchdown and the offensive struggles against the Panthers.

