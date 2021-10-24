Which players does Swinney expect to get back this week?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Zoom conference calls with reporters Sunday evening that while the Tigers have 14 players who are out for the season, there are four players he expects to return to action this week.

Swinney said they hope to get junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata, sophomore receiver E.J. Williams, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn and redshirt junior linebacker Jake Venables back this week.

Ngata has been in COVID-19 protocols and missed Saturday’s game against Pitt. Rayburn was also out Saturday for the same reason and missed the Syracuse game as well.

Williams recently underwent a knee scope and has missed each of the last two games. Venables has been limited to six snaps this season due to a hamstring injury.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) will host Florida State this Saturday at Death Valley. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks