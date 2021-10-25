Elliott on plans at center with Rayburn coming back

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Sunday evening that redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn is among the players he expects the Tigers to get back for Saturday’s game against Florida State at Death Valley.

Rayburn started at center in Clemson’s win over Boston College on Oct. 2 but has missed each of the last two games against Syracuse and Pittsburgh because of COVID-19 protocols. Fellow redshirt sophomore Mason Trotter made his first career start against Syracuse and also got the start at center against Pitt.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, during his media availability Monday, was asked how the center position will be handled now with Rayburn coming back.

“Trotter has done a good job for two weeks at center,” Elliott said. “So, Rayburn is still in protocol today, but we should get him back tomorrow or Wednesday. He could play guard for us. So, we will have that discussion.

“What my instinct tells me is to kind of leave it where it is right now because Trotter has been playing really, really good. So, we can ease Rayburn in and then be able to get him some snaps since he has been out for 10 days. But we will play them both at center throughout the course of the week.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks