Former Tiger released by NFL team

A former Clemson defensive back has been released by an NFL team.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they have cut T.J. Green. The sixth-year DB had played 122 defensive snaps through six games with the Falcons this season, recording 12 total tackles and a pass defended.

A second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft, Green has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in addition to the Colts and Falcons.

At Clemson from 2013-15, Green had 162 tackles, one interception and 24 kickoff returns for 505 yards in 980 snaps over 26 games (16 starts) on defense in his career.

