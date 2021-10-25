Friday Night Lights: Sabb, Randall lead future Tigers with impressive performances

A bunch of Clemson commitments shined with standout performances in their respective teams’ games this weekend.

Four-star linebacker pledge Jaren Kanak put together another dominant performance, but it wasn’t enough as Hays (KS.) fell 61-40 to Wichita Northwest (Wichita, KS.). Kanak recorded 176 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns (3, 30 and 54 yards) in the first half, but came up lame on his final score before halftime. Kanak tossed two touchdown passes, as well, but it wasn’t enough, as Hays was unable to hold off a second-half comeback.

Four-star wide receiver pledge Adam Randall did it all against South Florence. In Myrtle Beach’s (S.C.) 21-17 win on Friday, Randall accounted for all three of his team’s touchdowns. He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass on a trick play and had two rushing touchdowns (1 and 45 yards). While it was a relatively low-scoring affair and Randall had just 110 yards of total offense, the receiver commit was the difference in his team’s 4-point victory.

In other action, the IMG trio of four-star pledges DE Jihaad Campbell, CB Daylen Everette and S Keon Sabb faced off against East St. Louis (IL.) and fellow Clemson cornerback commit, four-star Toriano Pride.

Campbell recorded a sack and Sabb had a 99-yard pick-six to give IMG an early 7-0 lead. They’d go on to win in dominating fashion, 49-8.

House Call No Fly zone ! pic.twitter.com/XX228ucanE — Keon Sabb (@keon_sabb) October 23, 2021

As for Greenville’s (S.C) three-star tight end pledge Josh Sapp, in his first game since committing to Clemson, the legacy recruit had just two catches for 16 yards. Sapp and four-star offensive tackle pledge Collin Sadler were unable to help hold off Greenwood (S.C.), which narrowly won 30-29 and improved to 7-1 on the season.

Here are other scores from games involving Clemson commits this weekend:

S Sherrod Covil, Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) – 51-13 win vs. Nansemond River (Suffolk, Va.)

CB Jeadyn Lukus, Mauldin (S.C.) – 38-28 win vs. Woodmont (Piedmont, S.C.)

OT Blake Miller, Strongsville (Oh.) – 31-14 loss vs. Brunswick (Oh.)

*Both Westlake (Austin, TX.) five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik and Pinellas Park (Largo, Fla). three-star kicker Robert Gunn III are still currently sidelined with injuries.

Stay tuned to The Clemson Insider each week as we keep you updated on the performances of Clemson commits in our “Friday Night Lights” feature.

