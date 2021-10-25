Latest on Game Time for Clemson-Louisville

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6.
Friday, Nov. 5
- Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 6
- Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network
- Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
- Clemson at Louisville
- NC State at Florida State
- Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game)
Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Oct. 30.