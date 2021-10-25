Latest on Game Time for Clemson-Louisville

Latest on Game Time for Clemson-Louisville

Football

Latest on Game Time for Clemson-Louisville

By October 25, 2021 11:57 am

By |

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6.

Friday, Nov. 5

  • Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 6

  • Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network
  • Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

  • Clemson at Louisville
  • NC State at Florida State
  • Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game)

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Oct. 30.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

To say Clemson is having a season it’s unaccustomed to would be an understatement. With their 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh over the weekend, the Tigers (4-3, 3-2 ACC) fell for the third time this season. It’s (…)

3hr

Matt Bockhorst’s season came to a premature end during Saturday’s 27-17 loss to Pitt at Heinz Field. During Sunday’s conference call with reporters, Dabo Swinney confirmed that Clemson’s senior-most (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home