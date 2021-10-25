Latest on Game Time for Clemson-Louisville

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6.

Friday, Nov. 5

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 6

Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

Clemson at Louisville

NC State at Florida State

Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game)

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Oct. 30.