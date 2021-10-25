Swinney heartbroken for Bockhorst

Matt Bockhorst’s season came to a premature end during Saturday’s 27-17 loss to Pitt at Heinz Field.

During Sunday’s conference call with reporters, Dabo Swinney confirmed that Clemson’s senior-most offensive lineman tore his ACL and will subsequently miss the rest of the season.

The injury will likely be the end of the road for Bockhorst’s Clemson career.

Swinney addressed Bockhorst’s injury and just what the Cincinnati (Oh.) native has meant to the program since he arrived in 2017.

“[My] heart breaks for him,” Swinney said. “That kid has given every ounce of everything he’s had in his career. I’m proud of everything he’s accomplished. He’s a national champion. He’s a multiple ACC champion. He’s a two-time graduate, he’s working on his masters right now. I just really appreciate everything he’s done and I know that he’ll still continue to serve this team and lead. Love that guy.”

Swinney doesn’t believe that Bockhorst will be back next season.

“This will be about his fourth or fifth knee surgery,” he said. “I think he’s gonna work on his abs and drop some weight and get ready for what comes next in life. I think that’s going to be his focus…What a ride and what a journey that young man has had. He’s had a heck of a career football-wise. He’s been able to experience so many things. He’s grown into a great man through this game. He’s a great leader and a good player.”

Bockhorst has an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, but between Swinney’s comments and the heartfelt message he penned on social media Sunday, he seems unlikely to return to Clemson.

“We’re gonna miss Bock, that’s for sure,” Swinney said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!