Xavier Thomas has message for Clemson fans after loss to Pitt

Clemson senior defensive end Xavier Thomas took to Twitter with a message for Tiger fans following Saturday’s 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh at Heinz Field that dropped the Tigers to 4-3 on the season and 3-2 in ACC play.

Love this team no matter what the outcome is. We will finish 💯❤️ Rainy days doesn't last forever Tiger Nation🤞🏼 — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) October 24, 2021

Thomas recorded a couple of tackles and had three quarterback hurries in Saturday’s game.

The native of Florence, S.C., entered Saturday’s game with 14 total tackles, including 4.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks, in Clemson’s other six games this season.

