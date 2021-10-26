ACC Board of Directors Expands Scope of Conference Office Location Assessment

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – As part of the ongoing Atlantic Coast Conference comprehensive review and assessments, the league’s 15-member Board of Directors today announced its decision to expand the evaluation of the conference office location to include cities beyond Greensboro.

Independent consultant Newmark has been leading the objective, data driven comparison and evaluation of the current conference office building and location for the recently completed phase one, which included extensive discussions with more than 100 conference office, league and City of Greensboro stakeholders. After receiving and discussing the findings from phase one, the ACC’s Board of Directors requested that Newmark begin the next phase, expanding their work to include other potential locations.

The next phase will include the evaluation of interested cities via Newmark’s request for information process. The criteria will be focused on, but not limited to:

Located within the Eastern Time zone

Population size with positive growth trends

Growth and diversity of population

Access to a large hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC member schools

Anticipated benefit to the overall ACC brand and potential synergies to existing and prospective partners

Financial considerations related to operational expenses

At the conclusion of this next phase, Newmark will present its objective analysis to the Board of Directors for consideration as it completes the due diligence necessary to ensure the conference office is best positioned for the future and the changing dynamics of intercollegiate athletics.

“The Board of Directors is continuing its work to evaluate and will make decisions that are in the long-term best interests of the ACC,” said ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price. “Greensboro has been our proud home for almost seventy years and will be given thorough consideration to remain so for years to come. We continue to appreciate Newmark and Weiberg Consultants work on this very important process.”

Earlier this year and under the direction of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, two independent consulting groups – Weiberg Consultants and Newmark – began comprehensive and external reviews of the conference office operations and location, respectively. The conference office operations review and assessment by Weiberg Consultants remains ongoing, and is focused on governance, staffing levels, budgets, technology, branding, revenue generation and the allocation of resources toward the student-athlete experience.

“When we initiated these reviews in July, our goal was to take a comprehensive look at how and where we operate in the context of an ever-changing landscape,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Newmark and Weiberg Consultants continue to provide us with the necessary, objective information to make decisions in the best interests of our conference, and we’re confident in their ongoing work.”