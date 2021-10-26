Clemson welcomes Tommy Bowden back Saturday as they honor Bobby Bowden

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his radio call-in show Monday evening that Clemson will pay tribute to the late great Bobby Bowden during Saturday’s game against Florida State at Death Valley.

Bowden, who was FSU’s head coach from 1976-2009, passed away in August at the age of 91 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July.

Swinney also said that Clemson will recognize Tommy Bowden, Clemson’s head coach from 1999-2008.

“We are going to honor coach Bobby Bowden,” Swinney said. “I am excited about that. Tommy Bowden and Linda (Tommy’s wife) are coming in town. It is the first game that he has been to since he left here 13 plus years ago. So, I am excited to be able to recognize him as well and show appreciation for him and what he did at Clemson.”

“I certainly wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” Swinney continued. “If I wasn’t here, C.J. Spiller wouldn’t be here, and if C.J. Spiller wasn’t here, there are a lot of things that probably wouldn’t have happened around here. I think it is a great opportunity and a great time to not only recognize the contributions of Bobby Bowden to this conference, to this game of football and to the Clemson-Florida State game but also a good time to have coach Tommy Bowden be a part of it.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks