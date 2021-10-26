Swinney has never seen a guy 'more committed' than Bockhorst

During his radio call-in show Monday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about graduate senior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Tigers’ loss to Pittsburgh last Saturday.

Swinney talked about how much the Cincinnati, Ohio, native has meant to Clemson’s program since he arrived on campus in 2017.

The injury will be the end of the road for Bockhorst’s Clemson career.

“Bockhorst, this kid — I have never had a more committed guy than Bockhorst,” Swinney said. “I mean, he loves every second of football and everything that goes into football. You gotta love football to play offensive line, first of all. But to play the way that he plays it … He is giving everything. This will probably be his fifth knee surgery or so. I mean, his career is going to be over and he has embraced that. He understands that.”

Bockhorst entered the 2021 season having played 1,352 career snaps over 40 games (13 starts).

A 2021 semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation, Bockhorst was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020.

“He was a captain in his very last game, and that is very fitting because you know that is just the type of young man he is,” Swinney said.

“I am going to miss him. He was playing well.”

